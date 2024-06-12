Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

