ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 759,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,642,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,874,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 380.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 749,041 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 313,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 161,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.