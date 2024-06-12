Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 190,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

