Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,378 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 343,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,361 shares of company stock worth $4,515,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

