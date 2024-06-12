Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 46,299 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.