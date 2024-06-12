InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPOOF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 58,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,626. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

