Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total transaction of $16,401,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDG traded down $13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,292.04. 260,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $794.97 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,155.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

