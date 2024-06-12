Insider Selling: Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells 4,695 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.