Insider Selling: Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells 4,695 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.71.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
