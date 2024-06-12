Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 237,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,016. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $527.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

