Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 641,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,514,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 244,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.