Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $474.46

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $474.46 and last traded at $474.14, with a volume of 5194187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.02.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.64.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
