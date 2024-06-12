Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $474.46

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $474.46 and last traded at $474.14, with a volume of 5194187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.02.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

