Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.69

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 4144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.