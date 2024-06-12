Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.69

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 4144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,827,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

