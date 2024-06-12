Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 274.7% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,342 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 57,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,573. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

