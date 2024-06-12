Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.90

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 10454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 214.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 142,684 shares during the period.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

