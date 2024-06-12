Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.66

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 24213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,007,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

