Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $39,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. 360,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,537. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

