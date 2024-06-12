Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPHQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 710,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,170. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.