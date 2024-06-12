Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance
IVCA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 20,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 195,957 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
