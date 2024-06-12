Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 20,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 195,957 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.