Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 521 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 288,671 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,087,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ITT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.14. 150,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

