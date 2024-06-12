Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $534,020.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,799.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 94.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76,639 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

