Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 28th

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

