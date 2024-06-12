Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.40

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 5993827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IREN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.
Iris Energy Stock Up 4.2 %
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
