Iron Triangle Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Iron Triangle Partners LP trimmed its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,571 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up 3.5% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 0.41% of 10x Genomics worth $26,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 443,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,552. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

