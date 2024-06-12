Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells $143,198.14 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
IRWD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,175. The firm has a market cap of $998.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
