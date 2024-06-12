iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.54

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 5915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,490,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

