iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $176,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 571,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 41,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,359. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.