iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. 1,720,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,284. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.