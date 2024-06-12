iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) to Issue $0.80 Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8017 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.