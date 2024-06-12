iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) to Issue $0.80 Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8017 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.