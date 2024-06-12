iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $55.58. Approximately 369,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,411,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after buying an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.