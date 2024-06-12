iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Announces Dividend of $0.49

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4946 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance
Shares of TUR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. 249,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,210. The firm has a market cap of $237.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
