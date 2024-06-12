iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Plans $0.26 Dividend

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2585 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWTR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.51.
About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF
