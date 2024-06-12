iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.14

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.14 and last traded at $148.14, with a volume of 39196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.97.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.60.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4,354.5% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.