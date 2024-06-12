iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $86,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $174.06. 1,422,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,430. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

