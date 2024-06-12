iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares Dividend of $0.93

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9304 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. 316,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.