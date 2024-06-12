iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares Dividend of $0.93

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9304 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. 316,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
