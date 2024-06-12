iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 465,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 356,822 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 646,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.