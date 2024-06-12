iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. 26,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,856. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $953.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

