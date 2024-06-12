iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, a growth of 405.9% from the May 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 690,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 124.84%.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.