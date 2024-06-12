Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $490.00

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 487.90 ($6.21), with a volume of 21440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.11).

The stock has a market cap of £56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 439.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is presently 5,405.41%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

