Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $132,112.71 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $132,112.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00133951 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $130,068.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

