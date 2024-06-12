Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
DRTGF stock remained flat at $17.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.43.
About Jet2
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.