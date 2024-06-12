Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

DRTGF stock remained flat at $17.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

