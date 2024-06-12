John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

JHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 3,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

