JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 170,766 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

