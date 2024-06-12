JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 306.4% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 668.5 days.

Shares of JSR stock remained flat at $28.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. JSR has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Shares of JSR are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-88000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

