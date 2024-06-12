JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (JTNB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:JTNB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

JTNB Bancorp Stock Performance

JTNB Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. JTNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

JTNB Bancorp Company Profile

JTNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; mortgage, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans; debit and credit cards; merchant processing services; and online banking services.

