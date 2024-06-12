JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (JTNB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:JTNB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
JTNB Bancorp Stock Performance
JTNB Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. JTNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.88.
JTNB Bancorp Company Profile
