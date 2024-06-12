K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.21% of APx Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APXI remained flat at $11.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,230. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

