K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 272.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 108.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingClub by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 437,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,640. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $978.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

