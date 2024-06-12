K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $1.59 Million in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 148,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.62% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 75,686 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

AlphaVest Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

AlphaVest Acquisition Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

