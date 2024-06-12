K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 80,000 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 796,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP grew its position in PNM Resources by 82.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 575,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Evercore ISI began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

