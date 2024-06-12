Kathryn Mecklenburgh Acquires 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($194.49).
Softcat Trading Up 0.6 %
LON SCT opened at GBX 1,713 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,058.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,631.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,496.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,755 ($22.35).
Softcat Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 4,642.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
