Kathryn Mecklenburgh Acquires 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($194.49).

Softcat Trading Up 0.6 %

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,713 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,058.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,631.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,496.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,755 ($22.35).

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 4,642.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.97) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.51).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

