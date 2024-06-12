Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,471 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,180,000 after purchasing an additional 694,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $175.21. The company had a trading volume of 272,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

